Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dowd Bennett on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lyft to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Witherspoon Law Group on behalf of the estate of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed buy a customer. The case is 4:23-cv-00853, Newman v. Lyft, Inc.

Technology

July 05, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Newman

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dowd Bennett Llp - St. Louis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims