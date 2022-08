New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The lawsuit, brought by The Law Offices of Shimshon Wexler on behalf of Sari E. Newman, contends that the bank was negligent in permitting several fraudulent withdrawals from plaintiff's personal checking account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06948, Newman v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.