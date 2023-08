Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liskow & Lewis on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BrandSafway and Turner Industries Group to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Bianca Matkins Trial Lawyers on behalf of Brannon Newman. The case is 3:23-cv-00633, Newman v. Brandsafway, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 01, 2023, 5:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Brannon Newman

defendants

Brandsafway, LLC

Turner Industries Group, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Liskow & Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims