Who Got The Work

Eamon P. Joyce and Madeleine Joseph of Sidley Austin have entered appearances for Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing of the company's 'One A Day' chewable supplements. The suit, filed Aug. 19 in New York Southern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the defendant falsely advertises that the product only needs to be taken once per day for full nutritional benefit, while two or more need to be taken to acquire the desired effect. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:22-cv-07087, Newman v. Bayer Corporation et al.