New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's 'One A Day' chewable supplements. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the defendant falsely advertises that the product only needs to be taken once per day for full nutritional benefit, while two or more need to be taken to acquire the desired effect. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-07087, Newman v. Bayer Corporation et al.