Who Got The Work

Adam D. Brownrout of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for AECIQ in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit, filed April 26 in California Eastern District Court by Kaufman PA, accuses the defendant of making automated calls to cell phone numbers using pre-recorded messages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:24-cv-01204, Newman, Jr. v. Aeciq.

Business Services

June 11, 2024, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward G. Newman, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Kaufman P.A.

defendants

Aeciq

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act