Newly retired Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is worried about a U.S. Supreme Court case that will be monumental for the future of America's elections. That closely-watched case, Moore v. Harper, concerns the "independent state legislature theory," which argues that state courts don't have the power to review electoral maps created by state politicians under the U.S. Constitution's Elections Clause

Government

January 13, 2023, 11:34 AM