Who Got The Work

Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners David R. Singh and David L. Yohai have entered appearances for video-streaming service Philo Inc. in a pending digital privacy class action in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on Philo's website. The complaint, filed July 25 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Carney Bates & Pulliam, accuses Philo of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personally identifiable information to Facebook without consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-04296, Newlands v. Philo, Inc.