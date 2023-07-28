Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against electrical engineering and construction company Cupertino Electric Inc. and John Nickols to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Stevens & Legal on behalf of a solar panel installation worker who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for submitting a worker's compensation claim for a workplace-related injury. The case is 6:23-cv-01100, Newland v. Cupertino Electric, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 28, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Bobby Newland

Plaintiffs

Stevens & Legal

defendants

Cupertino Electric, Inc.

John Nickols

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination