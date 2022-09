Removed To Federal Court

Hinshaw & Culbertson removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aspen Specialty Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for disputed property damage claims arising from water damages caused by a plumbing leak, was filed by Simpson & Mena on behalf of Newcom Realty LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61636, Newcom Realty LLC v. Aspen Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 6:19 PM