Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Leopoldo A. Bautista has entered an appearance for Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which pertains to compensation due under an acquisition agreement, was filed Jan. 25 in California Southern District Court by Brownlie Hansen LLP on behalf of Jason Newby. Newby's company, Kinetic Investments d/b/a Future Home Power, was purchased by Solar Integrated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:23-cv-00142, Newby v. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. et al.

Renewable Energy

March 13, 2023, 5:25 AM