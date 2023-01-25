New Suit - Contract

Solar Integrated Roofing and David Massey were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid compensation under an acquisition agreement, was filed by Brownlie Hansen on behalf of Jason Newby, whose company Kinetic Investments d/b/a Future Home Power was purchased by Solar Integrated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Newby v. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. et al.

Renewable Energy

January 25, 2023, 8:32 PM