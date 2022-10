Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and Jordan Lacovella to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Omid Nosrati on behalf of former Southwest in flight supervisor Nicholas Paul Newbould who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting unsafe working conditions to the FAA. The case is 2:22-cv-07190, Newbould v. Lacovella et al.