New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March and July 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and confidential personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung current and former customers. The suit is backed by the Zimmerman Law Offices and DannLaw. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05325, Newbery et al v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.