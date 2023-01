Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Locus Agricultural Solutions to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of James Newberry, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the company's alleged violations of state agricultural laws. The case is 2:23-cv-14009, Newberry v. Locus Agricultural Solutions LLC.

Agriculture

January 12, 2023, 7:59 PM