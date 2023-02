Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jarrett Law Firm on behalf of Melba Newberry and Melinda Newberry. The case is 3:23-cv-00061, Newberry et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee.

Real Estate

February 27, 2023, 6:28 PM