An inventor-protection law passed by New York state last fall likely will spark similar legislation in other statehouses across the country this year, employment and labor attorneys say. New York's measure, signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in September, make unenforceable employment agreements that require workers to sign away the rights to projects they did on their own time with their own resources.

January 25, 2024, 9:15 AM

