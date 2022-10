News From Law.com

A diverse field of six judicial candidates, aided by lawmakers' creation of a bench seat in New York's largest geographic trial court district, is set to vie for three positions in the Nov. 8 state election. The candidates include an incumbent whose decisions are seldom challenged at the appellate level; a former state elections attorney who argued a case that's maintained the right to secret ballots; and Schenectady's first Black city court judge.

New York

October 04, 2022, 5:26 PM