New York-based Moritt Hock & Hamroff announced its second Florida location in Fort Lauderdale following client and market demands. As money and business keeps flowing through South Florida from places such as New York, Moritt Hock saw an opportunity to expand into the bustling market. The mostly litigation-focused firm is looking to service midmarket financial clients in the area in addition to expanding its trusts and estates practice.

May 03, 2023

