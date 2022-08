News From Law.com

New York Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera is due to receive her second dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine later this month, and plans to return to the bench in person for the September session, a source apprised of her situation confirmed Friday. The New York Court of Appeals had yet to name an acting chief judge as of Friday. A spokesman for the high court said this week he had no news on the topic.

New York

August 19, 2022, 2:21 PM