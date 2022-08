News From Law.com

The New York Court of Appeals has granted mogul Harvey Weinstein's motion for leave to have his sex-crimes conviction reviewed by the high court. He alleges that his 2020 conviction should be tossed out based on bias issues presented by a juror's work on a novel about "predatory older men," as well as the admission of testimony against Weinstein by three women who were not considered victims of the film producer.

California

August 24, 2022, 2:58 PM