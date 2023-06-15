New Yorks Adler & Stachenfeld Launches Practice For Impact I...

News From Law.com

Within days of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance announcing the purchase of a majority stake in sustainable financier Counterpointe, the New York City-based boutique real estate law firm that brokered the deal from the sell-side formalized a practice centered on similar types of client engagements. Specifically, "impact" investing is a growing area of demand for Adler & Stachenfeld's base of real estate developers, investors and nonprofit organizations, given the expansion of programs that lawyers say make ventures in affordable housing and environmental sustainability more financially lucrative.

