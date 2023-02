News From Law.com

New York-based litigation boutique Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler has opened an office in Washington, D.C., hiring experienced trial lawyers Barry Pollack and Addy Schmitt to lead its expansion into the nation's capital. The firm last week secured a three-year lease at 1775 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, and intends to immediately hire additional partners and associates.

Legal Services

February 06, 2023, 11:00 AM