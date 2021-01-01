New Suit

The New York Times sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by in-house attorneys David E. McCraw and Al-Amyn Sumar, seeks records pertaining to the release of more than 100,000 unaccompanied migrant children since 2021. The complaint further contends that according to DHHS whistleblowers, essential safety protocols are being waived in favor of processing children more quickly. The case is 1:22-cv-09070, New York Times Co. et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.