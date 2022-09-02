New Suit

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of Brandon Koch, Robert Nash and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. The complaint, takes aim at Kevin P. Bruen and Richard J. McNally Jr., in their official capacities as Superintendent of the New York State Police and Justice of the New York Supreme Court, Third Judicial District, respectively. The suit seeks to declare certain section requirements of the Handgun Carry License as unconstitutional. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00907, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. et al v. Bruen et al.

Government

September 02, 2022, 7:47 AM