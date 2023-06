News From Law.com

The New York legislature's passage last week of a noncompete ban could accelerate already-percolating efforts across the country to pass similar measures, employment attorneys say. Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn't said whether she will sign the measure, which would impose a blanket ban on all future noncompete agreements. New York would be the fifth state to impose a noncompete ban, joining California, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Legal Services

June 27, 2023, 9:58 AM

nature of claim: /