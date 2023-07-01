Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed a $9.5 million lawsuit brought against eviCore Healthcare MSI by an independent physicians association to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was initiated by Beys Liston & Mogargha on June 2 by the filing of a summons in New York Supreme Court for Kings County. The summons states that eviCore has breached its agreement with New York Network IPA by failing to process claims in a timely fashion. The case is 1:23-cv-04968, New York Network IPA, Inc. v. Carecore National, LLC et al.

Health Care

July 01, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

New York Network IPA, Inc.

defendants

Carecore National, LLC

Evicore Healthcare Msi, LLC

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract