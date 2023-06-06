New Suit

New York Marine and General Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit against Mario Roberto Ardon Arita on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter, pursues subrogation claims on behalf of the owner of a Nissan dealership. According to the complaint, the defendant ran a red light and collided with a vehicle which then went over an embankment and crashed into the Nissan showroom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01535, New York Marine and General Insurance Co. v. Ardon Arita.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

New York Marine and General Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

defendants

Mario Roberto Ardon Arita

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute