New York Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Rep. Greene of Geo...

A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced. Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney's office in Syracuse said in a news release Wednesday. In one voicemail message, according to prosecutors, Morelli said, "I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I'm gonna harm you."

District of Columbia

February 02, 2023, 12:00 PM