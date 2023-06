New Suit

New York Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Milani T. Baligod, Trinity T. Delena and other defendants on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Sacro & Walker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 5:23-cv-02713, New York Life Insurance Co. v. Baligod et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

New York Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Saco Walker LLP

defendants

Fabricio Esparza

Isabel Villasenor

Milani T. Baligod

Omar Yubal Ruiz Villasenor

The Estate Of Maria Magdalena Villasenor

Trinity T. Delena

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute