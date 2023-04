New Suit

New York Life Insurance filed an interpleader lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. The court action was brought by Sacro & Walker LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-03052, New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation et al v. Sharp et al.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 1:44 PM

Plaintiffs

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation

Plaintiffs

Sacro And Walker LLP

defendants

Amanda D Lara

Jose Lara

Joshua L Sharp

Laticia M Lara

Leanna Marie Sharp

M.L.L., a minor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute