A long-debated--and long-awaited--law will make certain criminal convictions eligible for sealing when it takes effect in November 2024, impacting an estimated 2 million New Yorkers. With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing the Clean Slate Act into law Thursday, the Empire State joins 11 other states, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with similar laws.

New York

November 16, 2023, 3:15 PM

