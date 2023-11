News From Law.com

The quarterly Citi Global Wealth at Work Law Firm Group report released earlier this week found the legal industry as a whole seemingly moving fairly well through this period of economic tumult.The New York market, while not quite a bellwether for the industry as a whole but certainly a leading indicator at what is going on in the largest and most profitable firms, shows a slightly (very slightly) rosier picture than the overall market.

Legal Services

November 21, 2023, 3:22 PM

