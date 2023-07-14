New York Law Firms Could Prompt More 4-Day Office Policies |...

News From Law.com

Three New York firms—Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Weil Gotshal & Manges—are now leading the push for a four-day office week, and the group may prompt others in Big Law to go the same direction, analysts say. Their moves come as return-to-office pressure is building in the legal industry, and as many clients, including in the financial and real estate industries, are already back in the office full-time—another push for lawyers to work in the office most days of the week.

Legal Services

July 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /