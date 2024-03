News From Law.com

New York has become the latest state to put into effect legislation restricting organizations from accessing the social media accounts of their employees or job applicants. Maryland in 2012 became the first state to pass such a measure, and since then a steady stream has followed, pushing the number with restrictions past 25. On the list are both heavily Democratic states such as New York and heavily Republican ones such as Utah.

March 14, 2024, 4:12 PM

