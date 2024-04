News From Law.com

New York Community Bancorp has hired a general counsel with deep regulatory experience—part of a complete overhaul of top management that appears aimed at assuaging regulatory concerns. Bao Nguyen's arrival marks a pivotal moment in the bank's recent management shake-up which included the departure of his predecessor Patrick Quinn, who had served NYCB since 1999 and held the GC position for two years.

April 16, 2024, 3:47 PM

