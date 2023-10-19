New York Citys Housing Court Looks Back on 50 Years of Adjud...

News From Law.com

The New York City Housing Court was established half a century ago, when the city's Civil Court was beginning to buckle under the weight of an increasingly high volume of landlord-tenant matters. These days, as sky-high Big Apple rents threaten to push some New Yorkers out of the city entirely, the vast majority of cases that come before housing judges today are nonpayment and holdover matters. A relatively small chunk of their time is spent on cases alleging landlord neglect.

New York

October 19, 2023, 10:11 AM

nature of claim: /