The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday announced that Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler partner Muhammad U. Faridi has been nominated as its next president. If Faridi is elected at the City Bar's annual meeting in May, he will succeed current President Susan J. Kohlmann and become the association's first Muslim-American president.

New York

December 06, 2023, 4:27 PM

