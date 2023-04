News From Law.com

Life is full of "is it just me?" moments, and the New York State Board of Law Examiners no doubt had many asking themselves that question last night. The February bar exam results were supposed to be available at midnight, April 21, but, due to a glitch, they didn't actually become available until about nine hours later.

