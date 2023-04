News From Law.com

A New York lawyer admitted on Tuesday in federal court to funneling $3.8 million of a sanctioned Russian oligarch's money into properties in the Empire State and Florida, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office announced.Robert Wise pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money for Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian businessman with close ties to the Kremlin who has been the target of U.S. sanctions since 2018.

Government

April 25, 2023, 6:37 PM

nature of claim: /