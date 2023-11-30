New York Appeals Court Reinstates Limited Gag Order in Trump...

News From Law.com

The Appellate Division, First Department on Thursday reinstated a gag order barring Donald Trump and his counsel from speaking about court personnel involved in his New York business fraud trial. The four-judge panel's decision came two weeks after lawyers for the former president filed an Article 78 petition against Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the bench trial. In response, Associate Justice David Friedman stayed the gag orders while the appeal was litigated.

Government

November 30, 2023, 11:34 AM

nature of claim: /