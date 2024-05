News From Law.com

Litigation over jurisdiction has become the first flashpoint in dueling lawsuits between New York and a coalition of 10 anti-abortion organizations over a protocol that would "reverse" the effects of a mifepristone. Groups offering pregnancy counseling said they would be burdened by having to litigate the case in Manhattan, saying there was a concentration of organizations in Western New York.

New York

May 09, 2024, 4:44 PM

nature of claim: /