New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday against former President Donald Trump for allegedly engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization. James said there aren't two sets of laws and former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans. But Trump's lawyers said he and his family have become political targets.

Real Estate

September 21, 2022, 1:05 PM