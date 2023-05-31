New WBA President Talks Women Leadership, Burnout and the Ke...

News From Law.com

Kandis C. Gibson, an associate with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius focusing on International Trade Commission and Section 337 proceedings, will assume the Washington, D.C., Women's Bar Association presidency on June 1. She recently sat down with The National Law Journal to discuss her priorities as an attorney and newly designated WBA president. A passionate triathlete in her personal life, she also talked about life-work balance and how to fend off professional burnout.

Legal Services

May 31, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /