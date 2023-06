News From Law.com

After receiving more than 240,000 comments on its notice of proposed rulemaking on Title IX the U.S. Department of Education has pushed back finalization of the rules to October 2023—those proposed rules include strengthened protections for students who experience sexual harassment and assault at school and would protect LGBTQI+ students from discrimination.

June 09, 2023, 4:08 PM

