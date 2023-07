News From Law.com

Weeks after firing his own general counsel and two other members of the in-house legal team, new United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain has booted an outside law firm that represented the union under a civil consent decree with the Justice Department. The Chicago law firm Cotsirilos, Tighe, Streicker, Poulos & Campbell had received millions of dollars in fees from the union in recent years.

Illinois

July 06, 2023, 6:07 AM

nature of claim: /