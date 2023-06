Removed To Federal Court

Fillmore Spencer removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Kenton Engel to Utah District Court on Thursday. The suit, pertaining to a confidentiality provision of a separation agreement, was filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer on behalf of New U Life. The case is 2:23-cv-00362, New U Life v. Engel.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

New U Life

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Kenton Engel

defendant counsels

Gregory S. Wright

Fillmore Spencer LLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation