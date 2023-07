News From Law.com

A litigator recently recognized for being a distinguished leader gained national attention after a judge vacated his client's $1.5 million verdict in connection to social media posts made by the plaintiff attorney.With a new trial in the underlying personal injury matter set to begin July 24, a court filing reveals questions remain as to what the social savvy lawyer should do with the content that contributed to the new trial grant.

Georgia

July 17, 2023, 11:14 AM

