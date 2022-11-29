New Suit - Copyright

Akerman filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court targeting Rittersbacher Sunset LLC over the copyrighted design of a digital billboard. The suit was filed on behalf of New Tradition Media, which accuses the defendant of misappropriating elements of the design to sell commercial real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08670, New Tradition Media, LLC, a New York limited liability company v. Rittersbacher Sunset, LLC, a California limited liability company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 29, 2022, 8:34 PM