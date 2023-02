News From Law.com

The Third District Court of Appeal has a new ruling in a long-standing fight over the 550-home community on the Calusa golf course in West Kendall. The court ruled in favor of residents after they asked for the county's zoning decision to be revoked due to a lack of proper notification. This means that the developer, Sunrise-based GL Homes, will have to restart the process and seek approval from the county again.

Government

February 02, 2023, 2:27 PM